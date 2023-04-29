Taylor Swift kicked off her “The Eras Tour” on March 17 with several surprises for her fans. For each night on Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” she will perform two surprise acoustic songs from any era in her long and iconic discography.

What songs has she performed so far? Here’s a complete list that we will be updating after each show:

Glendale, AZ Night 1 - March 17

“mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

Glendale, AZ Night 2 - March 18

“State of Grace” and “this is me trying”

Las Vegas, NV Night 1 - March 24

“Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

Las Vegas, NV Night 2 - March 25

“cowboy like me” (with special guest Marcus Mumford) and “White Horse”

Arlington, TX Night 1 - March 31

“Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

Arlington, TX Night 2 - April 1

“'Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

Arlington, TX Night 3 - April 2

“Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

Tampa, FL Night 1 - April 13

“Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

Tampa, FL Night 2 - April 14

“The Great War” (with special guest Aaron Dessner) and “You're On Your Own Kid”

Tampa, FL Night 3 - April 15

“mad woman” (with special guest Aaron Dessner) and “Mean”

Houston, TX Night 1 - April 21

“Wonderland” and “You're Not Sorry”

Houston, TX Night 2 - April 22

“A Place In This World” and “Today Was A Fairytale”

Houston, TX Night 3 - April 23

“Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

Atlanta, GA - April 28

“The Other Side of the Door” and “coney island”

Atlanta, GA - April 29

TBD

Atlanta, GA - April 30

TBD

Nashville, TN - May 5

TBD

Nashville, TN - May 6

TBD

Nashville, TN - May 7

TBD

Philadelphia, PA - May 12

TBD

Philadelphia, PA - May 13

TBD

Philadelphia, PA - May 14

TBD

Foxborough, MA - May 19

TBD

Foxborough, MA - May 20

TBD

Foxborough, MA - May 21

TBD

East Rutherford, NJ - May 26

TBD

East Rutherford, NJ - May 27

TBD

East Rutherford, NJ - May 28

TBD

Chicago, IL - Jun 2

TBD

Chicago, IL - Jun 3

TBD

Chicago, IL - Jun 4

TBD

Detroit, MI - Jun 9

TBD

Detroit, MI - Jun 10

TBD

Pittsburgh, PA - Jun 16

TBD

Pittsburgh, PA - Jun 17

TBD

Minneapolis, MN - Jun 23

TBD

Minneapolis, MN - Jun 24

TBD

Cincinnati, OH - Jun 30

TBD

Cincinnati, OH - Jul 1

TBD

Kansas City, MO - Jul 7

TBD

Kansas City, MO - Jul 8

TBD

Denver, CO - Jul 14

TBD

Denver, CO - Jul 15

TBD

Seattle, WA - Jul 22

TBD

Seattle, WA - Jul 23

TBD

Santa Clara, CA - Jul 28

TBD

Santa Clara, CA - Jul 29

TBD

Los Angeles, CA - Aug 3

TBD

Los Angeles, CA - Aug 4

TBD

Los Angeles, CA - Aug 5

TBD

Los Angeles, CA - Aug 8

TBD

Los Angeles, CA - Aug 9

TBD