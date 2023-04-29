Taylor Swift kicked off her “The Eras Tour” on March 17 with several surprises for her fans. For each night on Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” she will perform two surprise acoustic songs from any era in her long and iconic discography.
What songs has she performed so far? Here’s a complete list that we will be updating after each show:
Glendale, AZ Night 1 - March 17
“mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”
Glendale, AZ Night 2 - March 18
“State of Grace” and “this is me trying”
Las Vegas, NV Night 1 - March 24
“Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”
Las Vegas, NV Night 2 - March 25
“cowboy like me” (with special guest Marcus Mumford) and “White Horse”
Arlington, TX Night 1 - March 31
“Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”
Arlington, TX Night 2 - April 1
“'Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”
Arlington, TX Night 3 - April 2
“Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”
Tampa, FL Night 1 - April 13
“Speak Now” and “Treacherous”
Tampa, FL Night 2 - April 14
“The Great War” (with special guest Aaron Dessner) and “You're On Your Own Kid”
Tampa, FL Night 3 - April 15
“mad woman” (with special guest Aaron Dessner) and “Mean”
Houston, TX Night 1 - April 21
“Wonderland” and “You're Not Sorry”
Houston, TX Night 2 - April 22
“A Place In This World” and “Today Was A Fairytale”
Houston, TX Night 3 - April 23
“Begin Again” and “Cold as You”
Atlanta, GA - April 28
“The Other Side of the Door” and “coney island”
Atlanta, GA - April 29
TBD
Atlanta, GA - April 30
TBD
Nashville, TN - May 5
TBD
Nashville, TN - May 6
TBD
Nashville, TN - May 7
TBD
Philadelphia, PA - May 12
TBD
Philadelphia, PA - May 13
TBD
Philadelphia, PA - May 14
TBD
Foxborough, MA - May 19
TBD
Foxborough, MA - May 20
TBD
Foxborough, MA - May 21
TBD
East Rutherford, NJ - May 26
TBD
East Rutherford, NJ - May 27
TBD
East Rutherford, NJ - May 28
TBD
Chicago, IL - Jun 2
TBD
Chicago, IL - Jun 3
TBD
Chicago, IL - Jun 4
TBD
Detroit, MI - Jun 9
TBD
Detroit, MI - Jun 10
TBD
Pittsburgh, PA - Jun 16
TBD
Pittsburgh, PA - Jun 17
TBD
Minneapolis, MN - Jun 23
TBD
Minneapolis, MN - Jun 24
TBD
Cincinnati, OH - Jun 30
TBD
Cincinnati, OH - Jul 1
TBD
Kansas City, MO - Jul 7
TBD
Kansas City, MO - Jul 8
TBD
Denver, CO - Jul 14
TBD
Denver, CO - Jul 15
TBD
Seattle, WA - Jul 22
TBD
Seattle, WA - Jul 23
TBD
Santa Clara, CA - Jul 28
TBD
Santa Clara, CA - Jul 29
TBD
Los Angeles, CA - Aug 3
TBD
Los Angeles, CA - Aug 4
TBD
Los Angeles, CA - Aug 5
TBD
Los Angeles, CA - Aug 8
TBD
Los Angeles, CA - Aug 9
TBD