Getting older can seem scary and tiring, but not when you’re about to turn 21. Your 21st birthday should be filled with fun celebrations and the popping of champagne. If you think celebrating your 21st birthday in Baton Rouge will be boring, you may be right but do not worry, there are still some great places for you to celebrate your special occasion.
If you want to do something artsy for your birthday, Painting with a Twist is a great option. Painting with a Twist is a place where you paint while having a drink with your friends. You can have a private party at Painting with a Twist, which is excellent with a larger party.
Another location made for groups, perhaps more intimate ones, is Solera, a restaurant and bar where Tapas are a specialty. Tapas are small Spanish dishes that can be ordered in large numbers and shared, with each person getting a couple of bites from each unique plate. You can turn your big day into the ultimate tasting experience at Solera.
Main Event is the place to go if getting older isn’t your thing and all you want is to feel like a kid again. Main Event has arcade games, a rope course, laser tag and bowling. It is a great place to let your inner child out while legally having a drink.
If you’re looking for a sit-down, have a beer setting, there are great options. MID TAP is an excellent option if you’re looking for something chill. It’s located in the Arlington Marketplace, which is so close to campus. MID TAP also has quality food options like Southwest Rolls, loaded fries and a delicious brunch menu.
Going to the bar and dancing all night long is a must for your 21st birthday. Tigerland is great to go party with all of your friends. Bars in Tigerland have cover, but if you’re 21, the cover is usually cheaper. If you are looking for a place to dance on a stage, The House or Mike’s is the place to go. On the other hand, if you are looking for somewhere to have the option of dancing or sitting around having a drink with your friends, Fred’s should be your destination.
Whatever you choose to do for your 21st birthday will be spectacular and a night to remember. Now that you’re of legal age, don’t forget to drink responsibly.