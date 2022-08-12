As summer winds down, I’ve been taking advantage of my last moments of freedom to binge some Netflix shows that caught my eye: How to Change Your Mind, The Umbrella Academy and Kakegurui Twin.
How to Change Your Mind is a new edition to Netflix’s documentary collection, featuring the perspectives of author Michael Pollan on psychedelics and the political response to them. Pollan gained notoriety after writing a book of the same title about this subject matter.
He suggests that the government has engaged in smear campaigns against psychedelics and suppressed information about psychedelics that could save/enhance lives. The New York Times describes the documentary as “grounded in accounts of their centuries-long sacramental use and of their uneasy history in modern society, especially in the United States.”
This documentary series takes a bold approach to being informative, as it directly implicates the government and encourages viewers to truly analyze their relationship with the public. It’s the perfect mix of captivating and educational, making it a great choice for documentary junkies like myself.
The Umbrella Academy is an upbeat, action series detailing the lives of six surviving members of a young clan that was once training to become heroes. A series of events, from their father’s passing to an impending apocalypse, force the group to reunite and search for answers.
The series is based on a comic series of the same name by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. The third season recently premiered and has landed the series on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched list. It also earned a score of 91 on “Rotten Tomatoes'', with its critical consensus harping on the “-gonzo creativity and resonant character relationships that fans enroll for.”
The series’ unique spin on the “join forces and save the world” trope makes it compelling enough for multiple seasons. You should try to catch up before classes start.
Kakegurui Twin serves as a prequel to the Netflix psychological anime, Kakegurui. Actress Minami Tanaka reprises her lead role as Mary Saotome – a teenage girl attending a private academy that centers gambling in its core curriculum. Students’ ability to gamble successfully in a myriad of games determines their social status and quality of life at Hyakkou Private Academy.
Mary starts off the series at the bottom of the food chain, but will eventually work her way up to a respectable status as the series continues.
Film review platform Ready Steady Cut describes the series as “sinister and engaging,” and as a longtime Kakeguiri fan I can tell you that we waited patiently for this. The show’s intense nature and stellar animation makes it a go-to for anyone wondering about Mary’s backstory.
All three of these series feature unorthodox subject matter that somehow manages to captivate viewers’ attention. If Netflix is aiming to diversify the genres they offer and accommodate all kinds of interests, then this is a step in the right direction.