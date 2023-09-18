A few popular series have recently taken the media by storm. Here’s a rundown of what we’re watching and what the hype is all about.
“I’m a Virgo”
The joyride comedy “I’m a Virgo” depicts the absurd adventures of Cootie, a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Oakland native who was relatively sheltered by his adoptive parents; up until sneaking out of the house and being discovered by a group of teenage political activists.
As Cootie navigates the real world, he develops a sense of self for the first time, encounters his longtime idol and makes friends along the way.
The show’s creator, Boots Riley, gained prominence for his indie satire film “Sorry to Bother You” and seems to be taking a similar approach with this series. Prominent cast members include Mike Epps, Jharrel Jerome and Brett Gray.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
“One Piece”
The popular Japanese manga series now has a live-action show under its belt. “One Piece” follows the trials and tribulations of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who is made of rubber and wants to become the king of all pirates.
As Luffy goes along his journey to find the ultimate treasure known as the “One Piece,” he encounters friends, foes and the occasional near-death experience.
The manga’s writer and illustrator, Eiichiro Oda, was inspired by his own childhood interest in pirates. Netflix recently greenlit the live-action show for a second season, and it was topping the platform’s streaming charts within two weeks of its premiere.
Cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro.
Where to Watch: Netflix
“The Bear”
“The Bear” is a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a young man from the fine dining world who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over operations at his family’s Italian sandwich shop.
As Carmy navigates the highs and lows of small business ownership, he finds a second family in his kitchen staff and gradually returns The Bear to its former glory while grieving his brother’s death.
The first season received 13 Emmy nominations and widespread acclaim for its subject matter, riveting plot twists and unique production value. Prominent cast members include Ayo Edibiri, Lionel Boyce, and Abby Elliott.
Where to Watch: Hulu
“The Summer I Turned Pretty”
The coming-of-age romantic drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty" was created by author Jenny Han and based on her novel series of the same name. The series premiered in June 2022 and has since been renewed for a third season.
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, an almost 16-year-old who measures her life in summers and navigates growing up, her first romantic experiences and the inevitable changes that life brings.
The series kicks off with Belly and her family reuniting for the summer with Susannah Fisher and her two sons, Jeremiah and Conrad – the latter of whom Belly has had a crush on for years. But this summer is different. The brothers take note of how much Belly has changed over the years and their sudden interest in her causes a love triangle to ensue.
As life takes everyone in various directions, Belly must decide who she wants to be with, as well as what she wants out of life. The show has captured the hearts of countless hopeless romantics and features cast members such as Lola Tung as Belly, Gavin Casalengo as Jeremiah, and Christopher Briney as Conrad.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video