Looking back at this past academic year, there have been some great times. Seeing LSU football make it to the Citrus Bowl, watching LSU baseball kill it to start the season and getting to experience Kim Mulkey’s fabulous outfits as the LSU women’s basketball team took home a national championship made this year fun.

But as this year is coming to an end, I, as well as many other on-campus residents, am starting to realize that it's almost time to move out.

As I look around at the belongings I took along for the ride, I realize I should've left most of them at home.

Here is a list of what was absolutely essential vs. what has become a burden to pack up.

Starting with the useful items:

1) The microwave and mini fridge

As someone who prefers to eat in the comfort of my own dorm, these two appliances have become a lifesaver.

The reason they are included in this list together is that it's impractical to have one without the other.

From being able to store leftovers and waste less food, to being able to pick something up and keep it fresh while I go to class. These two appliances have made my life so much easier.

2) ONE extra storage bin

Having an extra place for random items is super helpful. Everything may have a place at the beginning of the year but by the time the second semester wraps up, more purchases are made, and more space is needed.

After succumbing to the urge to purchase unnecessary merchandise from the LSU Barnes & Noble, I luckily was able to fit my new belongings without making my dorm room cluttered.

3) Slippers/Slides

Having a pair of shoes that are not my shower shoes that I can throw on quickly when in a rush has made my life so much easier.

I bought my slippers during winter break and when I brought them to the dorm, I realized how much easier they made my life.

Instead of going through the hassle of retying my tennis shoes, I had a shoe that I could slip on and go in.

Now for the wastes of space:

1) TWO extra storage bins (especially if the storage bin is made of wood)

For some people, this may seem like a great idea at first. However, this has been the biggest stress factor in my plans for moving out.

My first storage container is made of plastic and easily carriable. My second one, however, is made of wood and extremely heavy.

For those moving into a dorm or on-campus apartment, it's advisable to make sure everything that you bring in you can lift.

2) Extra coffee mugs and water bottles

It is nice to have backups, but realistically only one is necessary. And if it's a nice cup like a Yeti, you can keep water or coffee in there and avoid the extra clutter.

3) A ton of blankets

Whether you are the kind of person who gets really cold at night or the kind that purposefully sets the A/C to 68 degrees and bundles up, it may seem important to have a bunch of blankets lying around.

But this is far from the truth. Even when the A/C is set to 68 degrees, it still feels hot in the dorms. A good number of blankets to have would probably be two: a comforter and one for when you are at your desk.

Everyone has different experiences while on campus, so some of these items may be more or less useful depending on the person.

If what you bring to your living space on campus makes you happy then go for it, but if you are just going to leave it in the corner all year, maybe think twice about it before you haul it up to your room on move-in day.