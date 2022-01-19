On Jan. 17 was the arrival of a new Whataburger near campus. The San Antonio-based burger joint was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and its reputation for having higher-quality fast food has students excited for its opening.
“I’m through the roof about the new Whataburger opening up,” said history junior Beau Saucier. “It’s so close and so convenient.”
The 5851 Creek Center Dr. location is open 24 hours and has attracted long lines of cars since its opening.
“That’s not gonna stop me though,” Saucier said. “Whataburger is my favorite fast food place. I’m gonna fight tooth and limb for those patties.”
“I had a pretty good experience because I didn’t have to wait that long in line. The 2-lane drive-thru helped a lot,” law student Britney Young said. “It was very efficient and fast, so I hope they keep that up.”
Besides the typical burger and fries combo, the chain is also known for its patty melts, shakes, chicken sandwiches, and special sauces. The patty melts feature the regular burger ingredients sandwiched between two large pieces of Texas toast instead of buns.
“Those burgers are big as hell. They’re like 5 inches in diameter,” Saucier said. “But the patty melt is my go-to. The sauce they put on the patty melts goes hard. I actually own a bottle of that sauce.”
“I ordered a patty melt with fries and a strawberry milkshake,” Young said. “The food was amazing, but I think that’s expected.”
Whataburger’s current shakes and malts include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and Dr. Pepper for a limited time. Their chicken options feature a limited-time Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and their normal chicken breast and strip sandwich options.
“I ordered the honey bbq sandwich with a strawberry milkshake,” said geography senior Preston White. “My experience was amazing.”
“I got the Dr. Pepper shake at a different location recently,” Saucier said. “It sounds like it wouldn’t be good. I was like, ‘Dr. Pepper? That’s a soda. Why would that be good as a shake?’ but it’s surprisingly great. The milkshake is like vanilla with a hint of Dr. Pepper, like the perfect mixture.”
The new building is a chic blend of modern and retro burger bistro styles. Whataburger’s iconic orange and white stripes are featured among huge windows and a double-lane drive-thru while the inside has an Americana diner vibe along with Louisiana-themed wall art.
“The workers were attentive and the service was quick,” White said. “The overall atmosphere of the new restaurant was very modern and homey!”
The new Whataburger has some students questioning the viability of so many fast food places directly next to each other. Chick-fil-A and Atomic Burger are already located on Creek Center Drive, and are to be joined by a relocated McDonald’s in the future.
“I think the other restaurants are in deep trouble right now,” Saucier said. “Me and the boys are only going to Whataburger from now on. McDonald’s? That’s old news. Corporate needs to rethink their strategy.”
Saucier found the new Whataburger as somewhat of an invasion by Texas onto LSU’s culture, saying, “I’m not gonna lie. They think they’re cooler than us. But, Texas-based burger chains? Those specifically go hard.”
Saucier concluded his thoughts on Whataburger with gratitude over the availability of good, cheap food nearby.