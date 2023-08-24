Go back to school in style: 5 cute & comfy looks perfect for campus!
Whether or not you’re excited to be back to regularly scheduled programming, do it in style Tigers. One of my favorite things about returning to books, essays and equations is shopping for new school supplies and outfits. Who doesn’t love retail therapy? There’s nothing better than choosing your outfit the night before, knowing you have a fabulous ensemble to get you through Monday. Let’s face it, even if the day is a three, your outfit will be a ten. Curate a back-to-school lookbook that is stylish, comfortable, fun and authentic to you. If you’re at a standstill, have no fear.
Here are five outfits perfect for going to class, grabbing coffee with friends, working out, heading downtown for a quick bite, etc.
Look 1:
This is the perfect first day of class outfit. With fun patterns like stripes, you'll stand out and make a fantastic first impression. To achieve this look, you can go bold with colors like pink, orange and green or keep it classic with neutrals such as black and white.
Outfit Details:
Two Piece set: H&M
Platforms: Steve Madden
Beret: Amazon
Tote: Amazon
Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters
Collared Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths
Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch
Watch: Urban Outfitters
Sunglasses: Ray Ban-Original Wayfarer Classic
Look 2:
When in doubt, a t-shirt is the way to go. For these outfits, we’re aiming for easy and effortless. The maxi skirt elevates the look while allowing comfort throughout your day.
Outfit Details:
Tank Top: H&M
Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths
Maxi Skirt: H&M
Tote: SSENSE By Maison Kitsuné
Crew-neck T-shirt: H&M
Shoes: Adidas Gazelle
Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch
Baseball Cap: Abercrombie & Fitch
Look 3:
Getting up for an early morning lecture is hard. Sometimes you can barely get out of bed, let alone put energy into choosing an outfit. On days like this, athleisure is your friend. I opted for a one shoulder crop top to add an element of sporty chic.
Outfit Details:
Tank Top: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: Adidas Ultraboost
Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch
Baseball Cap: Target
Sunglasses: Amazon
Sunscreen: Supergoop
Tumblr: Stanley
Hoodie: Abercrombie & Fitch
T-Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: New Balance 997 Spikeless Golf Shoes
Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch
Baseball Cap: Urban Outfitters
Look 4:
Students are busy balancing the jumble of classes, extracurriculars and jobs with their social lives. Sometimes there's no time for an outfit change. These looks are for scholastics and fun. Trade your platform tennis shoe for a platform heel to take your fit up a notch.
Outfit Details:
Crop Top: H&M
Shoes: Platform Pump
For walking Campus: Platform Converse
Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch
Sunglasses: Amazon
Purse: Gucci
Sweatshirt: Abercrombie & Fitch
Crew-neck T-shirt: H&M
Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths
Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch
Watch: Urban Outfitters
Baseball Cap: Urban Outfitters
Backpack: Herschel Supply
Look 5:
No matter what you wear, your campus ensemble should have you looking cool and feeling confident. You don’t have to wear something because it’s “trending.” Choose signature pieces to create a wardrobe that is true to you.
Outfit Details:
Shirt Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: Gucci
Sunglasses: Gucci
Tote: H&M
Collared Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: Vans
Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch
Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters
Cologne: Bleu De Chanel