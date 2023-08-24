Go back to school in style: 5 cute & comfy looks perfect for campus!

Whether or not you’re excited to be back to regularly scheduled programming, do it in style Tigers. One of my favorite things about returning to books, essays and equations is shopping for new school supplies and outfits. Who doesn’t love retail therapy? There’s nothing better than choosing your outfit the night before, knowing you have a fabulous ensemble to get you through Monday. Let’s face it, even if the day is a three, your outfit will be a ten. Curate a back-to-school lookbook that is stylish, comfortable, fun and authentic to you. If you’re at a standstill, have no fear. 

Here are five outfits perfect for going to class, grabbing coffee with friends, working out, heading downtown for a quick bite, etc. 

Look 1:

This is the perfect first day of class outfit. With fun patterns like stripes, you'll stand out and make a fantastic first impression. To achieve this look, you can go bold with colors like pink, orange and green or keep it classic with neutrals such as black and white.

Look 1

Outfit Details:

Two Piece set: H&M

Platforms: Steve Madden 

Beret: Amazon 

Tote: Amazon 

Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters 

Collared Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths 

Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Watch: Urban Outfitters 

Sunglasses: Ray Ban-Original Wayfarer Classic 

Look 2:

When in doubt, a t-shirt is the way to go. For these outfits, we’re aiming for easy and effortless. The maxi skirt elevates the look while allowing comfort throughout your day. 

Look 2

Outfit Details:

Tank Top: H&M

Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths

Maxi Skirt: H&M

Tote: SSENSE By Maison Kitsuné

Crew-neck T-shirt: H&M

Shoes: Adidas Gazelle 

Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Baseball Cap: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Look 3:

Getting up for an early morning lecture is hard. Sometimes you can barely get out of bed, let alone put energy into choosing an outfit. On days like this, athleisure is your friend. I opted for a one shoulder crop top to add an element of sporty chic. 

Look 3

Outfit Details:

Tank Top: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: Adidas Ultraboost 

Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Baseball Cap: Target 

Sunglasses: Amazon 

Sunscreen: Supergoop 

Tumblr: Stanley 

Hoodie: Abercrombie & Fitch 

T-Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: New Balance 997 Spikeless Golf Shoes 

Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Baseball Cap: Urban Outfitters 

Look 4:

Students are busy balancing the jumble of classes, extracurriculars and jobs with their social lives. Sometimes there's no time for an outfit change. These looks are for scholastics and fun. Trade your platform tennis shoe for a platform heel to take your fit up a notch. 

Look 5

Outfit Details:

Crop Top: H&M

Shoes: Platform Pump

For walking Campus: Platform Converse 

Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Sunglasses: Amazon

Purse: Gucci 

Sweatshirt: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Crew-neck T-shirt: H&M

Shoes: Adidas Stan Smiths 

Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Watch: Urban Outfitters 

Baseball Cap: Urban Outfitters 

Backpack: Herschel Supply  

Look 5:

No matter what you wear, your campus ensemble should have you looking cool and feeling confident. You don’t have to wear something because it’s “trending.” Choose signature pieces to create a wardrobe that is true to you. 

Look 4

Outfit Details:

Shirt Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: Gucci

Sunglasses: Gucci 

Tote: H&M

Collared Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: Vans 

Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters 

Cologne: Bleu De Chanel

