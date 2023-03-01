Another month brings another slate of shows and films arriving and leaving streaming services.

Is your favorite movie coming to HBO? Is your favorite show leaving Netflix? A new season of a show arriving to Disney+?

Below is a list of popular shows and movies that are coming and going from HBO, Disney+ and Netflix during March 2023.

What's leaving Netflix in March 2023

Leaving March 1

“21 Bridges”

“Air Force One”

“Apocalypse Now Redux”

“Cheer Squad”

“Coach Carter”

“Connected”

“Margin Call”

“Pineapple Express”

“Shutter Island”

“Soldier”

“Speed Kills”

“The Conjuring”

“Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns”

“Wedding Crashers”

Leaving March 15

“Arrested Development,” Seasons 1-5

Leaving March 17

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Leaving March 25

“Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll”

Leaving March 26

“Big Time Rush” (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving March 28

“The Imitation Game”

What's arriving on Netflix in March 2023?

Arriving March 1

“Big Daddy”

“Burlesque”

“Easy A”

“Magic Mike XXL”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Open Season”

“Open Season 2”

“Rango”

“R.I.P.D.”

“Seven Years in Tibet”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”

“The Hangover” Trilogy

“The Hunger Games” Series

Arriving March 7

“World War Z”

Arriving March 9

“You” (Season 4 – Part 2)

Arriving March 16

“Kick-Ass 2”

Arriving March 20

“Carol”

Arriving March 31

“House of Anubis” (Season 1)

“iCarly” (Seasons 3-5)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Season 2)

What’s coming to HBO Max in March 2023?

Arriving March 1

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“The Expendables”

“House at the End of the Street”

“I Love You, Man”

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Speed Racer”

“The Accused”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“This is the End”

Arriving March 8

“Mortal Kombat”

Arriving March 12

“The Last of Us,” Season Finale Premiere

Arriving March 26

“Succession,” Season 4 Premiere

What’s leaving HBO Max in March 2023?

Leaving March 1

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Leaving March 22

“The Suicide Squad”

Leaving March 31

“American Hustle”

“Annabelle”

“Bad News Bears”

“Before Sunrise”

“Before Sunset”

“The Big Sleep”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Chappelle’s Show” Seasons 1-2

“Charlie St. Cloud”

“Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams”

“Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over”

“City Slickers”

“Contagion”

“Dances With Wolves”

“Deep Impact”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“Elvis on Tour”

“Elvis: That’s the Way It Is”

“Ender’s Game”

“Four Weddings and A Funeral”

“Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters II”

“Hall Pass”

“House on Haunted Hill”

“Hugo”

“Joe Versus the Volcano”

“Jumper”

“Jumping the Broom”

“Kick-Ass”

“The Last Dragon”

“Les Misérables”

“Love & Basketball”

“Matilda”

“My Cousin Vinny”

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“Nobody”

“Rain Man”

“Sex and the City”

“She’s All That”

“Showdown in Little Tokyo”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Bad News Bears”

“The Incredible Hulk”

“The Last Airbender”

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

“Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie”

What's coming to Disney+ in March 2023?

Arriving March 1

“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 1)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 11)

“Eureka!” (S1, four episodes)

“Going Fur Gold” (S1)

Arriving March 3

“Finding Michael”

“Dino Death Match”

“The Next Mega Tsunami”

Arriving March 7

“Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” (Episode 2)

Arriving March 8

“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 2)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 12)

“M Power”

“Africa’s Deadliest” (S2, S3, S4, S5)

“Chibiverse” (S1)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (S1, five episodes)

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (S2, four episodes)

Arriving March 10

“Chang Can Dunk”

Arriving March 14

“NHL Big City Greens”

“Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” (Episode 3)

Arriving March 15

“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 3)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 13)

“Kiff”

“Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts” (S2)

“Engineering Connections” (S1, S2)

“Firebuds” (S1, four episodes)

“Doogie Houser, M.D” (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Arriving March 17

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”

“Hippo vs. Croc”

Arriving March 22

“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 4)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 14)

“How to Win at Everything” (S1)

“Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” (S1, four episodes)

“Restaurants at the End of the World” (S1)

“Superstructures: Engineering Marvels” (S1)

Arriving March 24

“Witness Disaster”

Arriving March 25

“Saturdays” (S1, six episodes)

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (S3)

Arriving March 29

“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 5)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episodes 15 and 16)

“Crimes Against Nature” (S2)

“Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (S2, four episodes)

“Incredibly Small World” (S1)

Arriving March 31

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D” (S2)

“Prom Pact”

“World Weather Ever?”