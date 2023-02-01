Another month, another excuse to binge endless amounts of television and film.
Like many things in life, streaming platforms have pros and cons. Obviously, the accessibility to our favorite TV shows and movies any time and any place is fantastic. But what happens when the end of the month comes and the “Twilight Saga” leaves Netflix and is rent or buy only on Amazon Prime?
I understand the pure devastation you feel when your favorite television show is removed from a platform. It sucks when the most binge-worthy shows such as “Gossip Girl” and “The Office” leave.
Do these streaming platforms know that they're leaving large sums of dedicated fans all around the world heartbroken and shattered? Well buckle up, because the following news is going to leave many disappointed, here’s what’s leaving Netflix and Hulu:
What’s leaving Netflix:
“Bulletproof 2”
“L.A.’s Finest,” seasons one through two
“CHIPS”
“Steve Jobs”
“Yummy Mummies,” season one
“Z Nation,” seasons one through five
“She’s Funny That Way”
“Addams Family Values”
“Battle: Los Angeles”
“The Borgias,” seasons one through three
“Love Jacked”
“Newness”
“Rambo”
“Rambo: Last Blood”
What’s leaving Hulu:
“Mamma Mia”
“Saw Franchise”
“American Assassin”
“Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything”
“Cast Away”
“Compliance”
“Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon”
“Legends Of The Fall”
“Anger Management”
“Carpool”
“Cliffhanger”
“Fools Rush In”
“Godzilla Franchise"
“Good Luck Chuck”
“Goodbye Lover”
“How I Live Now”
“The Hundred-Foot Journey”
“I Am Number Four”
“I, Frankenstein”
“Meet Joe Black”
“The Mortal Instruments”
“Mr. Popper's Penguins”
“My Bloody Valentine”
“The Net”
“Night Of The Living Dead”
“The Nutcracker”
“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”
“Person To Person”
“Say Anything”
“Second Best”
“The Sessions”
“Shanghai Knights”
“Sommersby”
“Take This Waltz”
“This Means War”
“The Three Stooges”
“Underworld Franchise"
“You Don't Mess With The Zohan”
What’s new on Netflix:
“You," season four part one
“The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals,” season six
“Freeridge”
“Love is Blind: After the Altar,” season three
“Perfect Match”
“Red Rose”
“The Upshaws,” part three
“A Girl and an Astronaut”
“Ganglands,” season two
“Triptych”
“Outer Banks,” season three
“Bad Boys,” season one and two
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Daddy’s Little Girls”
“Eat Pray Love”
“Enough”
“It”
“Julie & Julia”
“La La Land”
“New Amsterdam,” season three
“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”
“Stepmom”
“Survivor,” season 32
“The Lord of the Rings,” seasons one-three
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”
“Ouija”
“Married at First Sight,” season twelve
“The Real World," season twelve
“American Pickers,” season fifteen
“My Dad the Bounty Hunter”
“OddBalls,” season two
“Pokemon Ulminate Journeys,” the series part two
“Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry”
“A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou”
“Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa”
“MAKE MY DAY”
“Aggretsuko,” season five
“True Spirit Vikingulven”
“Dear David”
“Your Place Or Mine”
“Squared Love All Over Again”
“Re/Member”
“The Strays”
“We Have a Ghost”
“Gunther’s Millions”
“Bill Russell: Legend”
“African Queens: Ninja Full Swing”
“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” season five
What’s new on HBO Max:
“Doom Patrol,” midseason finale
“Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,” season finale
“Velma,” series premiere
“The Climb,” series premiere
“The Last of Us,” series premiere
“Game Theory with Bomani Jones,” season 2 premiere
“Gossip Girl,” season finale
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel”
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Ghostbusters”
“Jennifer’s Body”
“John Wick”
“John Wick: Chapter 2”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum”
“Lawrence of Arabia”
“Marley & Me”
“Matilda”
“Hereditary”
“The Lobster”
“The Menu”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
“Bride Wars”
“catch me if you can”
“Gatsby” (2013)
“Superbad”
“I am Legend”
“Sex & The City”
“Crazy Stupid Love”
“42”
“The Notebook”
“The Book of Eli”
“Mannequin”
“Love Jones”
“Malcolm X”
“Purple Rain”