It seems like streaming services can’t hold on to anything these days. The number of my favorite movies that change streaming services every month is staggering, I can barely keep up.

With April arriving, it’s time to say goodbye to some beloved titles, including "New Girl" on Netflix.

Don’t worry, though, it’s moving to Hulu! I hope they still allow password sharing…

But although a lot of titles are leaving, they might be finding a new home. Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2023

“28 Days”

“A League of Their Own”

“American Hustle”

“Battleship”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

“Charlie Wilson’s War”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Hoarders” Season 12

“Hotel Transylvania”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Inception”

“Matilda”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Over the Hedge”

“Psycho”

“Puss in Boots”

“Shark Tale”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Zombieland”

“All American: Homecoming” (Season 2)

“Better Call Saul” (Season 6)

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2023

"Bill Nye: Science Guy"

"Brokeback Mountain"

"Forrest Gump"

"Grease"

"Hush"

"Made of Honor"

"Molly’s Game"

"Monsters vs. Aliens"

"New Girl" (Seasons 1-7)

"Seabiscuit"

"The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"

"Top Gun"

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon"

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen"

New to Hulu in April 2023

“Overlord” Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

“American Psycho”

“Baby Mama”

“Bachelorette”

“Because Of Winn-Dixie”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“Bridesmaids”

“Courage Under Fire”

“Dear John”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Diary Of A Teenage Girl”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days”

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer”

“Father Of The Bride”

“Moulin Rouge”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns”

“The Negotiator”

“Revenge of the Nerds”

“Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise”

“Righteous Kill”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Think Like A Man”

“Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie”

“We Own The Night”

What’s leaving Hulu in April 2023

"2012"

“Annabelle: Creation”

“Are We There Yet?”

“The Expendables” trilogy

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer”

“First Daughter”

“Gnomeo & Juliet”

“The Green Mile”

“The Help”

“I, Robot”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Internship”

“It’s Complicated”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Life or Something Like It”

“Never Been Kissed”

“Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

“Ruby Sparks”

“Saving Private Perez”

“Scarface”

“Venus And Serena”

What’s new to HBO Max in April 2023

“Coraline”

“Letters To Juliet”

“The Smurfs 2”

“The Smurfs Movie”

“The Soloist”

“Spring Breakers”

“Walker: Independence”

What’s leaving HBO Max in April 2023

“Before I Fall”

“Cabaret”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“A Christmas Story”

“Citizen Kane”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“Final Destination”

“The Fugitive”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Hairspray (Musical Remake)”

“The Hangover Part II”

“The Hangover Part III”

“Happy Feet”

“Happy Feet Two”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius”

“King Kong”

“Little Shop of Horrors”

“Little Women”

“Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior”

“Meet Me in St. Louis”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Notebook”

“Ocean’s Eight”

“The Philadelphia Story”

“Point Break”

“Poltergeist”

“Ready Player One”

“Risky Business”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“Something Borrowed”

“Space Jam”

“St. Elmo’s Fire”

“The Stepford Wives”

“Stuck On You”

“Superbad”

“Tenet”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

“Unbroken,”

“We’re The Millers”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

“You’ve Got Mail”