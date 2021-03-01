hulu netflix

Starting March 1, there will be a whole new wave of movies and TV shows coming to streaming services. However, that does mean we have to say goodbye to the ones we already have been watching. Here is a list of some of the best shows and movies coming to and leaving each streaming service this month. 

Coming to Hulu in March: 

March 1

  • Dolphin Tale (2011)

  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

  • Malcolm X (1992)

  • Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

  • Predators (2009)

  • Pretty Woman (1990)

  • Scrooged (1988)

  • The Social Network (2010)

  • Tokyo Rising (2020)

  • The Tourist (2010)

  • Traitor (2008)

  • Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

    • The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

    • Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 8

    • Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

March 18

    • Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

March 20

    • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Leaving Hulu in March: 

March 31

    • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

    • Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

    • Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

    • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

    • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

    • Charlotte’s Web (1973)

    • Dead Poets Society (1989)

    • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

    • The Duff (2015)

    • Frozen (2010)

    • Love And Basketball (2000)

    • Mars Attacks! (1996)

    • Night at the Museum (2006)

    • Push (2009)

    • Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

    • Superbad (2007)

    • The Three Musketeers (2011)

    • Tooth Fairy (2008)

    • The Tourist (2010)

    • The Truman Show (1998)

    • Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

    • West Side Story (1961

Coming to Netflix in March:

March 1

    • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

    • Batman Begins (2005)

    • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

    • DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

    • I Am Legend (2007)

    • Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

    • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

    • Step Up: Revolution (2012)

    • The Dark Knight (2008)

    • The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

March 26

    • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

    • Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29

    • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Leaving Netflix in March:

March 8

    • Apollo 18 (2011)

March 13

  • Spring Breakers (2012)

  • The Outsider (2019)

March 14

    • Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

March 15

    • Chicken Little (2005)

March 16

    • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

March 31

    • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

    • Sex and the City 2 (2010)

    • Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

    • Taxi Driver (1976)

    • The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

    • The Prince & Me (2004)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max: 

March 1

    • A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

    • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

    • Blade, 1998

    • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

    • Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

    • Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

    • Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

    • Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

    • Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

    • The Lost Boys, 1987 (HBO)

    • Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015 (HBO)

    • Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

    • Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007 (HBO)

    • Ocean’s Twelve, 2004 (HBO)

    • Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO) 

    • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

    • Veronica Mars, 2014 (HBO)

    • Wedding Crashers, 2005 (HBO)

March 6

    • Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

    • Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

    • Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

    • Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

    • Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

    • Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 16

    • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

    • Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

    • Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

March 31

    • Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Leaving HBO and HBO Max:

March 1

    • Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

March 14

    • Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

March 22

    • Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

March 28

    • Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31

    • Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

    • Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

    • Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

    • Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

    • Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

    • The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

    • Love & Basketball, 2000

    • Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

    • The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

    • P.S. I Love You, 2007

    • Purple Rain, 1984

    • Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

    • See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

