Starting March 1, there will be a whole new wave of movies and TV shows coming to streaming services. However, that does mean we have to say goodbye to the ones we already have been watching. Here is a list of some of the best shows and movies coming to and leaving each streaming service this month.
Coming to Hulu in March:
March 1
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Malcolm X (1992)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Scrooged (1988)
The Social Network (2010)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)
March 8
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
March 18
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
Leaving Hulu in March:
March 31
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
The Duff (2015)
Frozen (2010)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Push (2009)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Superbad (2007)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
The Tourist (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
West Side Story (1961
Coming to Netflix in March:
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)
March 26
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Leaving Netflix in March:
March 8
Apollo 18 (2011)
March 13
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
March 14
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
March 15
Chicken Little (2005)
March 16
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
March 31
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Coming to HBO and HBO Max:
March 1
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007 (HBO)
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Veronica Mars, 2014 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005 (HBO)
March 6
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Leaving HBO and HBO Max:
March 1
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
March 14
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
March 22
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
March 28
Tom & Jerry, 2021
March 31
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)