As the Student Union fills with waiting LSU Tigers eager to visit the new Zippy’s Express, many wonder what additions may be joining the wide variety of restaurants on campus.

+2 Student Union replaces Build Pizza with an express Zippy's Burritos, Tacos & More If you’re craving Zippy’s, but you don’t want to travel too far, then the new addition to the Union’s dining options may excite you.

LSU has already provided food options in front of PFT, inside campus buildings, adjacent to residential halls and most notably, the first two floors of the Student Union. With the plethora of options allotted, most students have become content, however, LSU is always looking to upgrade its standard of excellence which includes the university’s ability to accommodate to all meal preferences.

What restaurants can LSU add to its on-campus experience that appeases the appetites of all students?

After surveying several students in LSU’s Student Union, here are the results for most wanted restaurants on campus.

Majority showed that students want to see a sushi bar as the next installment. This would provide another healthier alternative compared to fast-food options such as McDonald's and Chick-fil-A that could go hand-in-hand with Smoothie King and CREATE.

What about students seeking another fast-food chain? A number of students suggested that Louisiana’s famous Popeye’s would be a great alternative to pre-existing Chick-fil-A. An inclusion of another fried chicken sandwich that created national attention would pit the preexisting Chick-fil-A's options against the new option.

“I think there would be a lot of competition for all the chicken places on and around campus, but a Popeye’s chicken sandwich for lunch sounds amazing," Ivory Taylor said about the inclusion of another chicken sandwich option.

A less popular option voted on was a pasta bar. This option would provide a solution to those seeking a more filling and unique lunch and a revitalization of the now terminated Italian-themed restaurant option.

“They have some pasta options in the 5 and the 459, but it’s so inconvenient when I’m going in between classes," said Sophia Boudreaux, another student on campus. "Plus, I think it would be nice to have more pasta options than the ones we are given in those dining halls.”

Students continue to anticipate the addition of meal options on campus. From pasta creations to sushi rolls ready-to-go, the opportunities for LSU restaurant additions are endless.