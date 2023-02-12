Super Bowl 57 is time for family and friends to celebrate the biggest night in football. The snack bar is stocked with every kind of chip imaginable, wings are ready to be served alongside an assortment of dips and Rhianna is ready to put on a show.

This is Superbowl Sunday.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the game or just there for a good time, the Super Bowl is a tradition many have celebrated since the beginning.

Nevertheless, some only tune in during halftime to witness what tricks the chosen headliner has up their sleeve. Aside from the actual game and awesome commercials, the Super Bowl halftime show is highly anticipated by millions worldwide. Once the performer is announced, conversation begins and the question of who will be their surprise guest arises.

Here’s a list of the most memorable Super Bowl Halftime shows over the years in no particular order:

Beyoncé Super Bowl 47 ( 2013)

Beyoncé is no stranger to leaving a crowd in awe. In 2013 she showed the world what a halftime show is supposed to give: excitement and major surprises.

The moment Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, members of iconic girl group Destiny’s Child popped out on stage, the world shut down.

Bruno Mars Super Bowl 48 ( 2014 )

After Beyoncé's spellbinding halftime performance, many said she’d be a hard act to follow. Who would be brave enough to put on a show a year later?

Bruno Mars was the perfect entertainer to take on that challenge. His talent carried throughout the performance. Opening on drums, not missing a single beat, every note smooth as butter, jumping around with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and ending with a ballad. This was a show viewers will never forget.

Katy Perry Super Bowl 49 ( 2015 )

Leave it to Katy Perry to pull out all the elaborate stops. From her epic entrance on an animatronic Lion for her hit song “Roar” to dancing with life-sized beach balls for “California Girls,” it was a great time. Katy’s guests included the legendary Lenny Kravitz and Hip Hop sensation Missy Elliot.

Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Coldplay performed an amazing arrangement of hits and their chosen guests you might remember seeing earlier on the list. Bruno Mars was mesmerizing as he sang and danced to “Uptown Funk” and just when the audience thought it couldn’t get any better, Beyoncé and her dancers entered the field to “Formation.”

The crowd went wild. Two half-time show veterans graced the stage once again setting the whole stadium ablaze.

Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 ( 2017)

Gaga’s show was pure entertainment at best. There wasn’t a dull moment during this thirteen-minute crowd-pleaser. Performing a lineup of her best hits, “Bad Romance” and “Just Dance” just to name a few, and making a grand entrance by jumping from the very top of the venue, a star was born.

JLO And Shakira Super Bowl 54 ( 2020)

Where there are celebrities, there’s usually controversy. After the halftime extravaganza, "This was the worst idea in the world," Lopez said in her documentary “Halftime.”

What happened to women supporting women? Especially in a male-dominated industry Jlo's words were a bit brash. Jlo might feel one way about her halftime situation, yet Shikira was no opening act, she was the main event.

She filled the stadium with good vibes and fantastic energy while singing, dancing, and electrifying us all with her signature moves isolating to her greatest hits. Oh, and let’s not forget she wowed us on the drums and guitar. Shakira exuded joy. Jlo on the other hand gave us a chaotic performance but her costumes were on point.

Dr. Dre Super Bowl 55 ( 2022)

Dr. Dre paid homage to hip hop during his performance at Super Bowl 55. Brilliant artistry, dynamic studio sound, and some of music's greatest legends took over the field.

Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blidge, Kendrick Lamar and Eminen joined Dr. Dre on stage leaving us all feeling good.

Prince Super Bowl 41 ( 2007 )

There’s no better way to end this list than with one of the most legendary and iconic musicians of all time. The one and only Prince. He lit up the stage which was his signature symbol.

Prince sang some of his well known hits such as “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Baby, I’m a Star” amongst others. However, the best moment from the entire performance was when Prince started singing his 1984 classic “Purple Rain” as the rain fell from the heavens. The performance was magical and moving.