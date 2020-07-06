The Blackout Coalition has deemed July 7, 2020 as #BlackoutDay2020 to continue to push the Black Lives Matter Movement and bring people together to fight for justice and equality.

The blackout was planned by Calvin Martyr, to encourage Black people and their allies to show the economic power they hold.

Martyr shared that “Black people alone account for an estimated 1.2 trillion dollars or more of spending in the economy annually," adding "together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power” according to the Blackout Day website.

Followers of the movement have planned a longer blackout, which is from July 4 to July 7. Realizing some people can’t go without getting essentials for that length of time, the word has been spread to make the official blackout day July 7.

Blackout day will effect the economy and show the value of the black dollar. The protest is meant to detract from the economy and aid in a system that is not currently protecting Black people.

If you have to shop, the coalition has advised its followers to shop at Black owned businesses. To locally purchase essentials opt for Save-A-Lot owned by former Saints football player Tyrone Legette located at 12250 Plank Rd in Baton Rouge and 2 Sistah's Produce in New Orleans through their Instagram. Click here for a list of other Black owned businesses and more ways to aid Black community.

You can still go to protests by peacefully march and continuing to share and learn educational information with others.

Join Forum 225 as they host their online series on "The History and Impact of Protest in Baton Rouge and Louisiana" on Wednesday, July 8 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. LSU Professor Lori Latrice Martin will give historical context on Baton Rouge Protests, including the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott. Click here for more information.

There are an endless amount of books to read and movies, TV shows and documentaries to watch on the topic of systemic racism and the fight for equality in America to educate yourself and others.

The primary election in Louisiana is on July 11, and voting is a huge part of working toward establishing change. Also, look into organizations with views and initiatives you believe in work with them to make change.

Everyday there are things you can do to become a better ally; the fight for equality hasn't stopped, and we still have a long way to go, so stay informed and vote.