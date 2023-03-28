The final season of "Attack on Titan" has been airing since December 2020, and there has been in no rush to finish the show’s run.

The show’s fourth and final season has been split into three parts, with the first half of part three airing on March 4 in an hour-long special. The second half of part three of season four (not confusing to follow at all) will air at some point in the fall of this year.

Fans of the show have been prepared for the inevitability of the show ending since the final season was announced, so the increasing amount of time they have to wait for the show to finish is becoming tedious and annoying to some.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their annoyance. One fan page jokingly posted an image showing season four of "Attack on Titan" as much larger than the other seasons.

Anime: Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/2icdO02Lc3 — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) March 27, 2023

Beau Phillips, a fan of the show, says that he thinks that the anticipation for the release is lacking because fans feel that the “hype it had built up since it was released in 2013 deserved a proper final season that went from start to finish instead of them dragging it out.”

Christian Fitz, an LSU senior and fan of the show, said that the show's ending being prolonged has made him lose interest in the show.

“Attack on Titan is honestly one of my favorite animes, but I haven't seen the last episode, and that is partially because of how long they've dragged everything out," Fritz said. "It kind of made me lose that same interest and passion I had for it.”

The inconsistencies with the release schedule have also caused countless people to comment on the animation of the final season. The final season's production was taken over by Japanese animation studio MAPPA when the rest of the series had been animated by WIT Studios.

MAPPA has taken on several ambitious projects within the last few years. Changing animation studios led to some stylistic changes for the show.

While some of the show’s fans were disappointed in the stylistic changes, most are pleased with how the studio is currently adapting the manga to the screen.

“The animation is gorgeous,” says Phillips. “Any animation done by MAPPA studio is just beautiful.”

MAPPA has continued to get praise for the quality of its animation, with two of its ofther titles, "Chainsaw Man" and "Jujuitsu Kaisen," earning praise for and garnering large fanbases.

“You can see their passion for animation in their works,” Phillips says.

Phillips said it could likely be dragging it out for profits because the studio is taking on so many projects. He also believes that MAPPA has a threshold of quality it needs to uphold and that its handling of the ending of "Attack on Titan" reflects that.

“I believe they are concerned with the quality of their projects to a high degree,” Phillips says. “It would be contradictory for them to lower the experience of the show just to make some extra cash.”

Despite his trust in their animation, Phillips is critical of how much MAPPA puts on its plate regarding its projects.

“I think MAPPA is trying to monopolize animation,” Phillips said. “They take on an insane amount of projects, and they animate to such a high quality with every single project that it almost seems impossible for them to keep up with such a workload.”