Have you ever been walking around campus trying to decide where you should fuel your caffeine addiction, but you cannot make up your mind?

There are a lot of options around campus, so it can be difficult to choose. Here is a list of the coffee shops around campus and their ratings to help narrow down where to go.

5. CC’s Coffee House in the LSU Library (4/5)

This CC’s is on the first floor of the library. When walking into the library through the front doors, you can find it on the right-hand side by walking straight back.

The most popular drink at this location is Espresso No. 22. The taste is sweet and hides the espresso flavor. However, the aftertaste is relatively strong.

On restaurantji.com, this location has a 2.7/5-star review. People often complain about the service and quality of drinks. However, these reviews are outdated. The most recent post was from April 2022.

The surrounding environment of this CC’s is a great place to study. There are lots of seating options. So, there is typically no concern when trying to find a place to sit.

Overall, CC’s Coffee House in the Library is a 4/5-star place. The only deduction it receives is from the aftertaste of Espresso No. 22. It is advisable to have a mint on hand when enjoying this sweet treat.

4. CC’s Coffee House in the Student Union (4/5)

The most popular drink at this location is also Espresso No. 22. There is practically no difference between the quality of the two locations. The only difference was the employees seemed to be in a slightly cheerier mood at this CC’s.

This CC’s is on the second floor of the Student Union. When walking through the front doors, it is on the left-hand side of the stairwell to the third floor.

On restaurantji.com, this CC’s is rated 4.1/5 stars. There did not seem to be any complaints listed on this website.

The location of this CC’s is not as study friendly as the other one. There are more students, especially around noon, which causes it to be noisier. It is also more difficult to find indoor seating.

Overall, CC’s Coffee House in the Student Union is a 4/5 place. The deduction was from the aftertaste, again. The coffee at CC’s has a taste that lingers much longer than coffee at other coffee shops.

3. Starbucks on Nicholson Drive (4.5/5)

The most popular drink at this location is the iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso. With such a wordy name, there is no question about what is in this drink.

The flavor that comes through the most in this drink is oat milk. So, for some, this drink is a hit or miss.

On Yelp.com, this Starbucks has a 2.5/5 stars rating. Messed-up drinks are the only complaint on this website. But as long as customers are specific with their order, there is sure to be less of a problem.

The location of this Starbucks had great music. However, there is often a wait for an order.

There is limited indoor seating. But, for those up for a short walk, Mike’s habitat is about five minutes away.

Starbucks on Nicholson Dr. gets a 4.5/5 because of the great location and the helpfulness of the staff. The only downside is that for students living on campus, it is not necessarily the most accessible location.

2. Starbucks in the LSU Barnes & Noble (4.9/5)

The most popular drink at this location is a caramel macchiato. The coffee in this drink is extremely bitter. For those unaware, this drink needs to be mixed before being drank.

Indoor seating is difficult to find during busy hours. There is outdoor seating as well. But, if it is raining or scorching hot, it is not a pleasant place to sit.

This location is much more convenient for LSU students since it is on campus. And, unlike the other Starbucks, this location doubles as a Barnes & Noble so people can browse as they sip on their drinks.

This Starbucks is rated 6.1/10 on foursquare.com. A lot of the complaints are that Starbucks gift cards are not accepted at this location. However, in terms of the drinks, people have had nothing but positive things to say.

Overall, this Starbucks gets a 4.9/5. It would be more enjoyable if there were more seating options. But it is an excellent spot to grab a coffee.

1. Highland Coffees (5/5)

The most popular coffee at Highland is an iced white mocha. It is sweet but not over the top. The aftertaste is minimal, and overall, this is a great drink.

The location has tons of seating. Even when it is busy, there is usually somewhere to sit. There are also tons of decorations that add to the ambiance.

Plus, it is just off campus on Highland. So, students living on campus do not have to walk far and those who commute can park by it on their way on and off campus.

The music played there is classical, which makes it a great place to study or chat with friends.

On restaurantji.com, Highland is rated 4.5/5 stars. Most of the reviews are positive. Except for three of the reviews, those who reviewed with comments gave Highland 5/5 stars.

Overall, Highland Coffees gets a 5/5 because its service is top notch, the drinks come out at a reasonable pace and the atmosphere is phenomenal.

In conclusion, the best place to get coffee around campus is Highland Coffees. The other coffee shops around campus are still good, but for those who want a good experience when going out for a cup of coffee, Highland Coffees is the place to go.