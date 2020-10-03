Looking for a brunch spot in Baton Rouge?
We all know brunch in Louisiana is meant to bring you back from the night before, but also continue the celebration of game day into the night. Whether its classic or southern style you can never wrong with brunch. Not to mention bottomless mimosas and yummy Bloody Marys also add to the list of why brunch is the best. Below is a list of restaurants offering brunch on Sundays right around campus.
This yummy spot offers brunch and bottomless mimosas. With great options such as southern style brunch and flavored bottomless mimosas like lavender and rose, you can’t go wrong here.
The Vintage here in Baton Rouge offers unique dishes and bottomless mimosas. Whether you are looking for a snack or a real breakfast, they have it. Also, this is place is super cute for pictures with the brunch crew.
The Ruby Slipper is a brunch spot like no other. With a menu rooted in southern cuisine, no wonder they are packed every Sunday.
City Pork offers a large brunch menu with all the meats. Burgers, benedicts and salads are just a few of the options that come with their brunch menu. They also offer crafted cocktails perfect for brunch.
We all love Chimes for game days and late-night bites and beers. But have you had their brunch? The Chimes brunch is southern style, reasonably priced and delicious.
Brunch in Baton Rouge is always fun and delicious. Find the perfect spot for you and your friends to recover from the night before right here around campus.