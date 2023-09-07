LSU’s dining options underwent numerous changes over the summer. Below are a few places to grab a bite to eat or something to drink in between classes. All of them accept Paw Points and Tiger Cash. Try one out when you have some spare time and tell them the Reveille sent you (there's no reward for this, we just think it would be nice).
The Jambalaya Pot
Situated on South Stadium Drive, across the street from the Dairy Store, is The Jambalaya Pot: a Cajun-fusion food truck serving authentic Louisiana eats with a twist. The Jambalaya Pot uses its own in-house seasoning blend for the dishes served, which can also be purchased by the canister. Customer favorites include the Bayou Burrito, the Bayou Dawg, and Chicken and Sausage Gumbo. The Jambalaya Pot is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also follow The Jambalaya Pot on TikTok to see where their culinary adventures take them: @thejambalayapot
Out the Pot
Also located across the street from the Dairy Store, Out the Pot is another food truck that serves a rotating menu of classic eats such as street tacos, smash burgers and soul food hot plates. Out The Pot is best known for its various flavor options and is open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also follow them on Instagram for updates on their menu offerings: @otp_318
The Tea
The Tea is a loaded tea truck between “The Jambalaya Pot” and “Out the Pot.” The Tea has quickly gained popularity on campus for its diverse menu of colorful drinks that contain natural caffeinators. Customer favorites include Tigers Blood, Southern Bell and Oxford Sunrise. You can also add boosters to your drink for more Vitamin C or electrolytes. The Tea is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bon File Creole Café
A new addition to the second floor of the Student Union, Bon File Creole Café is an extension of T-Beaux’s Creole Café. The Creole eatery already has locations inside Tiger Stadium. Bon File offers classic Louisiana eats such as Boudin Balls, Red Beans and Rice, and Chicken and Sausage Gumbo. You can try it Monday – Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More
The upbeat Mexican eatery that quickly became popular among LSU students for its burritos and tacos has been relocated to the inside of the 459 dining hall. You can still get your go-to orders from Zippy’s all seven days of the week, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Sushi Nori
Located inside On-The-Geaux, Sushi Nori has a variety of raw and cooked sushi rolls and sushi bowls available that are made fresh every day. From salmon and crab to vegetarian rolls, Sushi Nori has options for sushi connoisseurs of all kinds. Sushi Nori is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 am to 7 p.m.