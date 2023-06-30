Netflix recently released a new season of "Black Mirror," and it will leave you dumbfounded by what you just saw.

The dystopian show follows different people and stories, with most of them ending in tragedy. Season six gives us nothing but that distinct, uncomfortable "Black Mirror" feeling at the end of each episode, where you feel bad for each character.

Every episode had its own diverse plot, but some were definitely better than others. Here’s my ranking of each episode of season six.

5. "Demon 79"

As the longest episode in the new season of "Black Mirror," I was left a little disappointed by the plot of this episode. While the story had the demon dressed like the lead singer of Boney M, it left me bored at most points during it. I enjoy when the show goes into the dark direction, but "Demon 79" felt dry and bare compared to the rest of the season.

4. "Mazey Day"

I’m going to be honest, I felt the plot of the character Mazey Day felt cheesy. Day is a celebrity that hasn’t been seen by the public in weeks. As amoral paparazzi photographer Bo sets out to try and capture images of her, we find out that Day is a werewolf.

It feels like something we've seen before, but the end leaves you saying “wow that was messed up,” and, truly, is it a "Black Mirror" episode if you don’t think that?

3. "Joan is Awful"

The plot to this episode is probably every person's worst nightmare. Having every day of your life available to stream and watch is reality TV horror.

The main character meets with an old partner, and it gets her in trouble with her current partner and makes her spiral. For Joan though, the plot goes deeper than just the Joan we are immediately introduced to, but that she is not the real Joan. It’s confusing to explain, but the episode definitely has the complexity that makes you stop and think, which I personally enjoy.

2. "Loch Henry"

From the beginning, "Loch Henry" felt dark. An eerie feeling just can’t be shaken easily when film students Davis and Pia arrive at his Davis' mother's house in the countryside.

Their film quickly becomes a documentary trying to uncover a past serial killer. Pia finds out that Davis’ parents were working with serial killer lain Adairin, who was known for torturing a young couple and having filmed most of the crimes.

The whole episode is messed up, but seeing how the fiction streaming service Streamberry capitalizes on the tragedies of others (which is all too familiar) leaves Davis scarred for life, and maybe me a little.

1. "Beyond the Sea"

This episode truly puts into perspective how sometimes a kind gesture gets taken advantage of too quickly.

Astronauts Cliff and David are on a six-year deep space mission and have replicas living on earth to be with their families.

From the beginning, tragedy is struck when David experiences his family killed by a cult through the eyes of his replica. Feeling bad, Cliff lets David use his tag to be in Cliff’s replica.

The seemingly harmless act becomes a nightmare for Cliff and his family.

Breaking boundaries and ultimately losing it against his family. This felt like the messed up plots that "Black Mirror" is known for. From casting to film style, this was truly the standout this season.