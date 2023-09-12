If you’re interested in getting into the “classics” of music, look no further because I have the guide for you –and I'm named after Elvis, so you can take this to be true.
First and foremost, don't be afraid to start with the basic choices. The Beach Boys have merit, and I’m not afraid to die on that hill.
Different sounds of classics and oldies can be broken down into which era, genre or decade you prefer. In my opinion, the '60s and '70s are where it’s at. With that being said, let’s take a dive into the '60s sound.
If you’re interested in Motown, get into the Platters. “The Great Pretender” is a classic for many reasons, but “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” will have you feeling like you’re on the verge of tears. If you like Motown but maybe want a more energetic sound, “Tighten’ Up” by Archie Bell & The Drells will have you involuntarily tapping your foot and bobbing your head.
If Motown bores you, some rhythm & blues or soul music might be more up your Alley. Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man” and “Hold On I’m Comin’” make life worth living. Of course, I can’t talk about soul music without mentioning the queen of soul herself, Aretha Franklin, “Chain of Fools” and “Think” are two songs everyone should know.
A more somber and soothing sound of soul and blues would be Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” which mixes the emotions of sadness and yearning beautifully. On the other hand, Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” will make you get up and bust a move.
If you’re looking for a “hey there, Georgie girl” sound, queue up some Lesley Gore. Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” is an undeniable feminist anthem. Another artist in this sound would be Dusty Springfield, whose song “Wishin’ and Hopin’” will make you want to throw on a mini-dress and oxford shoes.
The '60s was a time of political strife due to the Vietnam War. However, the music produced in protest of the war was absolute gold. “Eve of Destruction” by Barry McGuire and “War” by Edwin Starr should be taught in history classes when it comes to discussing the Vietnam War.
This decade had many, many one-hit wonders. Although “Wooly Bully,” “The Letter” and “Hang on Sloopy” are examples, they still deserve some spotlight.
The 60s also gave birth to the psychedelic rock/pop sound, an experimental genre that makes you feel like you know the secrets of the world. The Moody Blues are a great start in the psychedelic genre, “Nights in White Satin” and “Melancholy Man” must be added to your playlist.
Classic ‘60s rock is something of a gold mine. The Animals, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Kinks, The Doors and The Zombies are unforgettable musicians. Hendrix was a mastermind, and his song “Hey Joe” will never fail to give me chills. The same goes for Joplin’s “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” her vocals are something I will never understand. The Doors, in my opinion, were revolutionary. The songs “When the Music’s Over” and “Gloria” are two songs I could talk about forever.
The pop genre also flourished in this decade. The Mamas & The Papas, The Beach Boys and The Grass Roots (to name a few) gave us plenty of pop-hits in the 60s.
There is also the infamous British invasion of the ‘60s, with the most notable bands from this musical revolution being the Beatles and The Rolling Stones. During this time, there was a rift between Beatles and Stones fans. The listeners were divided into being fans of one or the other. The early years of the Beatles were for the more clean-cut youths, versus the Stones being more for the edgier teens.
With all this being said, these suggestions are obviously subjective. However, I stand firm in my musical taste. There’s a whole lot more than these songs and artists I’ve mentioned, I’ve only barely scratched the surface of pivotal music from the ‘60s.