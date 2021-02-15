It's a snow day in the Bayou! And while campus didn't get hit by a full-on blizzard, more winter weather is on the way. Here are some important safety tips for dealing with a winter storm.

Don't drive

It may seem obvious, but it bears repeating. Driving in a little snow can actually be more dangerous than driving in the pouring rain. The biggest danger is ice, especially black ice that blends into the road, making it nearly invisible to drivers. The fact that Louisiana does not put salt down on the roads, but rather sand, makes the ice more dangerous. If you don't have snow tires, a front-wheel drive car and lots of experience driving in wintery conditions, driving on icy roads is difficult and dangerous.

However, if you must go out,

Drive delicately

Similar to driving in hurricane-like conditions, driving carefully is paramount to staying safe on icy roads. Braking early and slowly, accelerating gradually and taking turns slower than when you took your driver's test is the only way to not be taken out by ice. And just like when you hydroplane, should you lose control to a patch of ice, don't panic. Gently turn the steering wheel with the direction the ice is taking you, take your foot off the accelerator and DON'T hit the breaks. If you have to pull over, stay in your car. Even if it's wrecked and the heating doesn't work, it will keep you dry and protected from the wind.

If you drive a truck, or other rear-wheel drive vehicle, put extra weight in the back of your car. Having sand bags or even boxes of kitty litter weigh down the bed of your truck will help your vehicle keep traction. Additionally, if you get stuck in snow, taking the sand or litter and laying it under the tires can help you drive free.

Be prepared should you need to leave

Another obvious one, but it can be easy to forget when an emergency pops up at the most unexpected time. If you need to go out, wear layers. A lot of them. This is the key to keeping warm, especially if you don't have proper winter gear. Cover as much skin as you can and always double layers, especially on your head, feet and hands. If you have power, don't forget to bring a drink like coffee or tea. Mostly because it's warm, but also because it's delicious.

You should also know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite. According to Ready.gov, the federal government's website for emergency preparedness, numbness, off-colored skin, confusion, exhaustion and fatigue are just some of the signs of severe conditions caused by exposure to the cold. If you experience any of these, get inside and call 9-1-1.

Hopefully you'll be at home, however. What should you do there?

Be prepared to lose power and water

Just like in any harsh weather, remember to keep your devices charged and have portable chargers prepared.

There are specific things to do for your home when faced with the cold. If you have a bathroom with an exterior wall, turn the faucet on to a slow drip. Should the temperature dive quickly, this will prevent the pipes from freezing and subsequently bursting. If you lose power, keep warm by layering up. DO NOT heat your home with a gas stove as this puts you at high risk for carbon-monoxide poisoning. And while it may seem counterintuitive, according to the Red Cross, don't blast the heat. If you lose heat, conserve energy and gas by putting towels below doors and closing off unused rooms to prevent air flow. To further insulate your home, cover windows with towels or blankets.

Other things to know to keep yourself safe

The Red Cross says most deaths during winter storms are actually caused by dehydration. While you might not be doing much, it's important to eat and stay hydrated as this is your body's way of naturally heating yourself. However, drinks like coffee and alcohol are more dangerous than helpful. Caffeine will accelerate the affects of hypothermia, and depressants like alcohol will make it harder to notice the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia. Both will also dehydrate you quickly.

Most importantly, have fun!

We're all pros at staying entertained inside for long periods of time now thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping occupied and doing things to destress are always good uses of your time. Check up on your friends and family, watch a movie, play a board game, read a book and maybe even do some homework. If you have the proper gear and you really want to, go play in the snow, but never for longer for an hour at a time. And remember to put a frozen spoon under your pillow at night to ensure another snow day on Wednesday (yes, that's a real thing we did as kids when I lived in New York. It may or may not have ever worked)!

Resources for safety and preparedness

https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/preparehome.html

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html