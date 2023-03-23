Isis Gaston, commonly known as Ice Spice, is a 23-year-old Bronx rapper that has experienced significant career growth in the past year, thanks in part to her quick, catchy lyrics and unapologetically girly persona.

Her rise to mainstream fame began with the release of “Munch (Feelin’ You)” in August 2022. Upon rap superstar Drake’s discovery of the song, he played it on his Sirius XM radio station, Sound 42, and the single quickly went viral on platforms such as Tik Tok and Twitter. The hashtag "ice spice" has over six billion views on Tik Tok.

Her Spotify streams have also increased dramatically. One fan on Twitter pointed out that Ice Spice has more monthly streams than popular rapper J. Cole, jokingly calling her music "real music."

Ice Spice has more monthly listeners then J. Cole… REAL MUSIC ALWAYS WINS pic.twitter.com/N5P8xFqaLc — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 8, 2023

"Munch (Feeling' You)" went on to chart on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and garner a dedicated fanbase that excitedly awaited Ice Spice’s next release.

She delivered in October of 2022 with “Bikini Bottom," a single with a background sample from the popular kids show “SpongeBob SquarePants." The nostalgic and comedic aspect of the track became what people loved about it, as it earned Ice Spice her first Urban Radio Top 20 entry.

By the start of 2023, Gaston was signed to a deal with 10K Projects and Capitol Records and had released her first EP, “Like..?". She also had a recent collaboration with UK-singer Pink Patheress called “Boy’s a Liar pt.2”, earning her a top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ice Spice’s rap style is best described as classic Bronx drill with an assertive woman’s touch. Ice Spice makes her confident nature known through her lyricism and has mastered keeping her cool while getting the message across.

“I’m just naturally super chill and nonchalant about a lot of things,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “I’ve always been that way, since I was a baby.”

Mix this with her playful banter, and you have an up-and-coming rapper that people relate to. Simply put, Ice Spice seems to be blowing up because she’s a people’s person.

Even her origin story as an eldest sibling in the Bronx who found inspiration in rappers such as Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim’ adds to her "just one of the girls" persona. Gaston writes her own lyrics and uses them to make it clear that she has worked for everything she has.

Though her approach to rapping is usually self-assured and somewhat cocky, recent releases such “Boy’s a Liar pt. 2” and “Gangsta Boo” have revealed the rapper’s romantic side and her ability to stand in-between two worlds.

With many fans calling Ice Spice’s entry into the rap scene a breath of fresh air and the New York Times calling her "rap’s new princess," Ice Spice's popularity only seems to be growing.