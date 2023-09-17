Who is this Noah Kahan and why is he such a big deal?

Folk singer Noah Kahan released the extended version of his 2022 album “Stick Season” in June 2023.
Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) expands on an already great album. While Kahan was by no means a nobody, this extension definitely brought him a significant amount of attention.
“Dial Drunk,” featuring Post Malone, topped the Alternative Airplay Chart. This became both artists’ first No.1 on the ranking. Kahan frequently refers to himself as “Folk Malone.”
The album altogether shot up to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after its re-release, and it previously debuted at No.14 in late 2022 when it was just “Stick Season.”
Kahan didn’t appear out of thin air. In 2019, he released his first album, “Busyhead.” In 2020, his EP, “Cape Elizabeth,” is released. A year later, he released “I Was/I Am.” He told Billboard that it was in “Stick Season” when he started to be brutally honest about what he had gone through.
Kahan is THE people’s artist. He is not only relatable in his music but in the way he interacts with his fans and the public. Tweets such as “I smell like I look” and “Wish they would have planted me in like the space or jelly bean industry instead of the music industry” show off his personality beyond what he says in his songs.
On September 7th, Tuck Stocking’s Rock Dojo students took the stage with Kahan at the Bank of NH Pavilion. Kahan was one of Stocking’s students when he attended Hanover High School. The kids were already huge fans of Kahan, and this is the biggest venue they have ever performed at.
Lately, the folk star has been banding with other artists who have been taking headlines by storm. On August 6th, he made a surprise appearance at Zach Bryan’s headline set at Hinterland Music Festival. The two performed Bryan’s “Revival” together as a closer, leaving the crowd in the best kind of shock possible.
More recently, Kahan joined Hozier in singing “Work Song” at the Iron Blossom Festival. Videos of the two blew up online, and even Kahan himself was fangirling over the Irish singer.
“God what a life, what an absolute dream I have the privilege to live. I couldn’t help but cry as I walked and saw my hero singing next to me,” Kahan tweeted.
Kahan hinted on Tik Tok of future collaboration with “ceilings” artist Lizzy McAlpine. The two were seen duetting Kahan’s “Call Your Mom” on TikTok. He captioned, “Stay tuned.”
He released “Call Your Mom (with Lizzy McAlpine)“ on September 15th, giving fans even more to talk about.
“Was genuinely blown away by @LizzyMcAlpine the first time I saw her sing, and now look at us singing together,” he tweeted.
I discovered Kahan this summer and wish I had found him sooner. Never have I listened to an artist who lays exactly what he is thinking about on the table in a way that I can relate to on any level. Not only do I enjoy the music, I appreciate the person behind it.
The album has no skips in my opinion. But I always find myself listening to “Paul Revere” and “Halloween.” Both have different vibes, but I absolutely adore the lyricism.
Kahan is performing at the Austin City Limits music festival in October alongside other artists like the Lumineers and Hozier. Fans can only hope to be surprised by guest appearances on each other’s stages.