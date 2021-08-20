Mike Richards has stepped down from his newly appointed position as host of “Jeopardy!”
The announcement comes two days after The Ringer published an article exposing comments with offensive language from Richards’ past.
The Ringer reporter Claire McNear quoted episodes from Richards’ old podcast “The Randumb Show,” which he hosted from 2013-2014. The podcast episodes have since been taken down, and Richards issued an apology for the comments.
Production for season 38 of “Jeopardy!” began Thursday. CNN reported that some episodes with Richards serving as a host have already been taped. Friday’s tapings were canceled, and Richards’ immediate exit has halted production.
According to a statement from Richards, the gameshow will resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, guest hosts will continue production. More details are expected to be announced next week.
Richards steps down from the lectern nine days after “Jeopardy!” announced he would serve as the daily host of the trivia game show.
The original announcement was met with controversy after gender bias lawsuits from Richards’ time as executive producer of “The Price is Right” resurfaced on social media.
Some “Jeopardy!” fans reacted with backlash following Richards’ promotion to the host seat because of his inside role as the gameshow’s executive producer.
Though he will no longer be hosting, Richards is expected to remain on the “Jeopardy!” staff as executive producer.
“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to ‘Jeopardy!’ over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence,” Richards said in a memo.