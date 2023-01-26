Netflix has infamously canceled many shows within the last few years, and it’s increasingly surprising to see that it still has anything original left on the platform.
The streaming service canceled around 20 shows in 2022, and a lot of the shows canceled had massive media presence for apparently not having the views necessary to keep the show afloat. A lot of these shows had garnered critical acclaim and audience appreciation, despite the lack of promotion they often received.
Netflix has a very inconsistent marketing strategy with most of its shows. It does not promote its shows equally, and will cancel a show for not getting enough views, despite the fact that the platform did not bother doling out a marketing budget for the project in the first place.
Award-winning shows like "Julie and the Phantoms" and "Anne with an E" got canceled after scoring high ratings outside of their target demographics. Shows with “low ratings” were the ones getting the boot despite fan petitions starting minutes after the shows’ cancellations would be announced.
Many people have noticed a pattern between the shows Netflix renews and the ones it cancels. Netflix seems to like canceling shows like "First Kill" and "Warrior Nun," which have sapphic leads, while renewing shows like "Heartstopper," which underperformed compared to "First Kill" but was led by teenage boys instead.
"First Kill" and "Warrior Nun" both have had petitions and trending hashtags following their cancelations. Fans would mention other streaming services by name trying to get another service to pick one of their beloved shows to produce on their platform.
"First Kill" was allegedly canceled due to not having enough viewership to combat with the budget, but the budget for "First Kill" did not seem outstanding to begin with. The show had terrible cgi that hurt to watch. That, combined with the fact that the show stayed in the top 10 list for weeks, makes the "no budget" reason a little hard to believe.
The stream (which is slowly becoming a river) of canceled shows has not done Netflix any favors. The streaming service lost millions of subscribers in the last few months because it canceled so many shows but simultaneously increased the price of the service.
When pondering what the most undeserved cancellation in Netflix’s history was, the dystopian teen show, "The Society," was what came to mind. A show about a couple hundred teenagers coming back after a field trip to find their hometown deserted. It was an incredibly popular show that had a compelling plot and is missed by the fan base.
“I think about it every day,” says LSU sophomore, Sawyer Temple.
The show was originally renewed for season two following the popularity of the first season, but was eventually canceled, allegedly because the costs of filming the series in Toronto were too high due to the production happening during the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
Still, a delayed season would have been preferred to canceling a show that millions of people flocked to. The show had unique plots and character dynamics, with the first and only season ending with a massive cliffhanger.
The show’s main character, Allie Pressman, had rocks thrown at her after having her leadership dismantled when her bodyguards turned their backs on her, claiming that she was beginning to abuse her power. They instead sided with three characters that had been heavily antagonistic throughout the show, and the show was hinting at hard times to come for the main cast of characters.
Even more so, in the last frame of the show, we see an older woman petting a dog in front of a large plaque, with the names of every teenager that had gone missing on it.
We will never know why Allie and the others were marooned in an empty version of their hometown with limited resources, and it’s all Netflix’s fault for canceling it.
Or maybe the streaming service is right, and it’s all our fault for not streaming its shows enough.