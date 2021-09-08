Yik Yak has taken LSU by storm and become the new must-have app on campus.
Yik Yak relaunched this year after shutting down in 2017. Users can anonymously post anything that comes to their head. The posts on the app are always locally relevant because Yik Yak takes your location and only allows your feed to have posts from a five-mile radius around you.
The anonymity and school specific aspects of Yik Yak at LSU draw similarities to "Gossip Girl," a show where anonymous posts about people and school activities create drama amongst students.
The main features available to users are the ability to upvote, downvote or comment on a post depending on your reaction. This app can be used for pure entertainment as it allows people to post whatever their heart desires.
“I think it’s hilarious and it’s a fun way to joke around with random people,” said psychology senior Zoë Kim.
Being able to post whatever you want while staying anonymous comes with a downside. Since no one knows your identity you get a feeling of power that you can say whatever you want even if it will hurt someone else. A lot of the comments can come off as comical, but many comments feature vulgar language or could possibly hurt someone’s feelings or both.
Navy Coggins, pre-med kinesiology junior, has become familiar with the harmful side of Yik Yak. Coggins downloaded the app because he realized it was something everyone was using but then it soon turned ugly once he realized people were posting about him.
“It was really weird to see hundreds of anonymous people saying things about me on the app... Anonymity breeds this kind of behavior in people. It’s so easy to hide behind a screen, and because messages aren’t tied to any particular account, it allows people to say whatever they want without the fear of repercussions,” said Coggins.
Coggins decided to take this opportunity and bring light to mental health and how the words you post can affect someone’s mental health in ways you couldn’t even imagine.
“I was tired of people never taking into account how their actions contribute to people’s depression, anxiety and even potential suicide,” said Coggins.
After all of this happened, he decided to post on his Instagram about how you should take into account other people’s mental health when posting on social media. Not everyone is able to look at something about themselves on the internet and not care.
“I saw my post as an opportunity to finally show people that what they’re saying on Yik Yak might not be taken as a joke if they targeted the wrong person,” said Coggins.
Still, many enjoy using this app because a majority of the post are harmless and are just there for everyone’s entertainment.
“Personally, I think it’s really entertaining and always gives me a good laugh. However, some of the posts are a little harsh and it might make people feel bad,” said kinesiology pre-pharmacy senior, Emma Roehm.
Yik Yak can also be a quality, constantly updated information source.
"The app manages to be chaotic, entertaining and informative all at once," said construction management senior Jason Babb.
Since school has just begun, there are some tips for how to be a successful LSU student. While these tips may have a funny twist to them, they still provide insight on subjects like where to park or if there is no parking at all in certain areas. Users of the app give reviews on courses and inform students where to find books for cheap, both of which are helpful to college students. This app has the potential to be useful while still being interesting because it gives you an entertaining introduction to the LSU world.
I am excited to see what happens with this app over the course of the school year. I wonder if it will blow up like TikTok and become everyone’s gathering place for entertainment and information, or if it will slowly fade off and be a memory of the past.