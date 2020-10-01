Looking for a new fitness trend that is good for the mind, body and soul? Yoga could be your new thing, and you can find the perfect studio here in Baton Rouge. The places listed below offer college schedule friendly classes for students, online classes and even free classes.
Though the websites attached, you can schedule your class and view the scheduled classes for the month.
Yoga Rouge also incorporates hot yoga into their lessons to better your fitness experience and aims to teach from the heart, not a script.
3347 Nicholson Dr.
Sunday-Thursday | 7a.m-8p.m.
Friday |7a.m.- 6:30p.m.
Saturday| 8a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The LSU UREC offers free classes to those who are looking for fitness on campus and are on a budget. Check their calendar to stay up to date on offered classes.
HOTWORX offers 3D training using heat, infrared energy and exercise to achieve an ultimate workout.
4410 Highland Rd. #4a
Monday-Thursday | 11a.m. - 8p.m.
Friday | 9a.m. - 6p.m.
Saturday | 11a.m. - 4p.m.
Tread constructs tailored workouts for everyone to enjoy and also incorporates positive energy to enhance your exercise.
4207 Perkins Rd.
Wednesday
5:30–10:30a.m., 3:30–7p.m.
Thursday
5:30–10:30a.m., 3:30–6:30p.m.
Friday
5:30–10:30a.m.
Saturday
8:30–10:45a.m.
Sunday
8:30–10:45a.m.
Monday
5:30–10:30a.m., 3:30–6:30p.m.
Tuesday
5:30–10:30a.m., 4:30–6:30p.m.
Yoglates also offers hot yoga for everyone. No matter what shape you are in, the fitness experience here aims to build positivity and encourage stress relief.
3753 Perkins Rd.
Must check class schedule
With yoga, you can bring calmness to your hectic life and stay fit and healthy on and around campus. Being a college student can be stressful, so find an alternative that eases not only the mind but the body as well.