Emma Duhe.jpg

Why did you join The Reveille? 

I joined the Reveille because I wanted to play a part in the extremely important and well-oiled machine that is student media!

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

I have been a copy editor and now am chief designer.

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

The team of people I work with are so helpful, fun and passionate about their jobs and I love being a part of that.

What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?

I wrote a story this summer where I visited and rated a few snowball stands in Baton Rouge, which was a delicious task!

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I'm not sure exactly where I want to end up after graduation, but I hope I can work on political campaigns with likeminded, passionate people who want to support common goals.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: @3mmaduh3_

Instagram: 3mmaduh3_

Load comments