Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined The Reveille in fall of 2020 to be an opinion columnist.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

Opinion columnist, senior news reporter, investigative reporter and deputy news editor

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at the Reveille is the opportunity to be an active force for good in the LSU and Baton Rouge community, inspiring change and informing the public through our coverage.

What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?

My favorite story is a tricky one. On one hand, I am extremely proud of my award-winning coverage of infrastructure during the spring of 2022, but on the other, I am extremely fortunate to have been able to write a story entirely about my passion for comic books, interviewing local comic book artists and scholars in the fall of 2021!

What do you hope to do after graduation?

My goal for after graduation is to work in the culture/entertainment section of a major newspaper like the Advocate or the New York Times, hopefully one day working at a publication specifically around entertainment news like Variety!

Where can you be found on social media?

@tigerdom16 on most social media!