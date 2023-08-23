Why did you join the Reveille?
I wasn’t really involved in high school, so I wanted to get involved with something meaningful in college and the Reveille was the perfect place to do that.
What positions have you held at the Reveille?
I've been a news reporter who covered university administration.
What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
Either my Scholarship First article or my clean air article, both by virtue of how interesting the people I got to interview are.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
No idea, but hopefully something fun.
Where can you be found on social media?
@OliverButcher73 on Twitter (X?).