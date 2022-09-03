Why did you join The Reveille?
Growing up as a multi-sport athlete, I've always had an immense appreciate and deep love for sports. I joined The Reveille because I was allowed to squish together all of that love for athletics with my knack for writing, something I wouldn't have gotten to do as much in college as a STEM major.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
Before becoming the deputy sports editor, I was a sports reporter for two semesters!
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite things about working for The Reveille is not only that I get to cover some of the best athletic programs in the country, but I get to do that with some of the most creative, witty and genuine people I've ever met! I cherish these people more than I could ever write into words.
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
My favorite story I've worked on so far for The Reveille is either my feature on why Gavin Dugas was so worthy of wearing No. 8 for LSU Baseball, or the Jack Bech feature I got to collaborate on with Joe Kehrli and Henry Huber.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
After graduation, I hope to go to physical therapy school!
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @macthetiger