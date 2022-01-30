Why did you join The Reveille

I joined The Reveille because I have a passion for both sports and writing and I knew that The Reveille would give me the best opportunity to live out those passions.

What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?

Sports Stringer and Sports Reporter

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is being able to cover all of LSU's exciting athletic programs while being surrounded by an amazing staff.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

My favorite story that I have written so far was when I got the chance to profile Collis Temple Jr., who was the first Black basketball player at LSU.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I hope to stay in sports writing and cover a team either in the NBA or NFL.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: peter_rauterkus

Instagram: peter.rauti