Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined the Reveille because I wanted to gain journalism experience and meet other people who love writing as much as I do!

What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?

Digital Optimizer and Contributing News Reporter

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is how much I learn about LSU and the Baton Rouge community.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

The Frat Flu story is definitely my favorite article so far.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

After graduation I want to be a political reporter and continue working with social media at a major news organization.

Where can you be found on social media?

@gvjimenezz