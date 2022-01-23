Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined The Reveille because I wanted to gain journalistic experience and apply what I've learned in class to my work.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
Digital Optimizer
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is getting to read and edit stories across all of its sections. I always learn something new from our reporters!
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
What do you hope to do after graduation?
After graduation I want to write for a major news outlet and hopefully report about music and the entertainment industry!
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: jaydennguyen_
Instagram: jaydenlose