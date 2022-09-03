Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined The Reveille because I was on my high school newspaper and really enjoyed it and wanted to continue on that path.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
I've been a copy editor, production editor and now digital managing editor.
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
I love interacting with other student journalists as we learn and grow together.
What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?
Last spring, we published a “Mulkey Madness” center spread during March Madness. That's definitely my favorite so far.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I'll be going into public relations after graduation.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @hanmiche