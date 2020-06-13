My name is Brittney Forbes, and I'm an English junior and Editor-in-Chief of the Reveille for the summer 2020 semester! Although I was born in and am from the Philippines, I spent most of my growing up in Houma, Louisiana. I served as the managing editor for the spring 2020 semester, digital editor for the fall 2019 semester, and for four semesters before that, I was a news reporter with the Reveille. On my very first day, freshman year, I picked up a copy of The Daily Reveille, and I read the entire thing cover to cover, I just knew that I had to write for them. I always found it so special that we write for students as students of LSU, and we cover student issues and national issues too. My favorite story published by the Reveille was my "Piggin' Out: LSU AgCenter sees the birth of 11 piglets," just because not only did I learn more about the AgCenter, but I also got to spend the afternoon playing with the piglets and other animals too!
Fun fact: I can speak three languages: Tagalog, Spanish and English.