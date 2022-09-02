Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined the Reveille in Fall 2020 to become a better journalist and report on local issues and research at LSU.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
News reporter, senior news reporter, deputy news editor, news editor and editor-in-chief
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
Getting to work with some of the brightest students at the university on important issues affecting the LSU community.
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
Whenever I was a reporter, I interviewed two LSU biology professors about their research on improving crop yields and how it could impact food shortages around the world. I love when local stories like these allow me to report on bigger issues that affect people internationally.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I'd like to report on science/climate-related issues.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @JArchote