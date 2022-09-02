Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.