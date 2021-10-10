Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined The Reveille my freshman year as a news reporter because I wanted to be able to hear the stories of all different sorts of people on LSU's campus and play a role in making the university a better place.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
I started out as a news reporter covering the arts colleges, and since then I have worked as an investigative news reporter, the digital editor, the managing editor and now editor in chief.
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite thing about working here is probably working with the editors twice a week to produce the newspaper — I've been able to have a lot of great stories and experiences through my reporting, but I think the hours of fun conversation with them is what I'll take away as my favorite part.
What's your favorite story you've written so far?
My favorite story I've written for The Reveille was titled "LSU Facility Services employee reveals father's history as Ku Klux Klan member, accomplice in infamous murder." I spent hours interviewing James Poissot, a 60-year-old Facility Services employee about his father's past and how it affected him. Not only was it a riveting conversation to learn about, but Poissot was by far one of the most kind-hearted people I've met through my time as a student journalist, and I was honored to have the chance to tell his story.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
As a senior, that is a very daunting question to have to answer. As of now, I would be honored to work for Report for America and move to a new city and report on underrepresented communities — though as an 11-year resident of Baton Rouge, I'd likely be just as happy having the opportunity to report locally after graduation.
Where can you be found on social media?
Anyone interested in what I have to say can find me on Twitter at @LaraNicholson_.