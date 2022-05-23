Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined The Reveille because I love reading the news and I wanted to try out writing it. Turns out, I love it!

What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?

Contributing News Reporter and Senior News Reporter

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is getting to watch people react to my stories.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

My favorite reporting so far has been my work on the Faculty Senate and their Open Meetings Law compliance issues.

+3 Faculty Senate Executive Committee violated Louisiana's open meetings law, again LSU Faculty Senate leaders again violated Louisiana’s open meetings law when they met on Wed…

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I hope to get a job doing political reporting (hopefully here in Louisiana)

Where can you be found on social media?

Follow me on Twitter @PiperHutchBR and on Instagram @Piperhutchx