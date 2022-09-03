Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined The Reveille my sophomore year of college to gain journalism experience.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

Entertainment reporter

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is all the cool people I get to meet. I’ve interviewed Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and an LSU alumnus who helped put NASA’s rovers on Mars. Every story I worked on was about a new, interesting topic.

What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?

It’s so hard to pick one. All my stories and all the people I meet through my reporting hold a special place in my heart. That being said, I think you never forget your first story with interviews. For me, that was a feature on LSU Tiger Band alumni who performed in the ceremonies for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

From one hill to the next: LSU alumni perform in the Inaugural Ceremonies Six LSU and Tiger Band alumni went from marching down Victory Hill to performing in the Inaugural Ceremonies on Capitol Hill.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

Live life.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: @iamavab

Instagram: ava.eliz