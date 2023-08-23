Why did you join the Reveille?
I wanted more experience writing because I want to pursue writing as a career.
What positions have you held at the Reveille?
Entertainment reporter, entertainment editor
What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?
I enjoy making connections with my coworkers and being able to share what I write with the student body.
What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?
The story about Devi from Never Have I Ever was a lot of fun to write and I’m proud of it! But also doing the live updates for the College World Series was top tier.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I want to be a journalist/novelist. Basically I want to write for the rest of my life.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @keenryanti
Instagram: @mollybradt