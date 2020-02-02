My name is Brittney Forbes, and although I was born in and am from the Philippines, I spent most of my growing up in Houma, Louisiana. I am an English junior, and I am currently the managing editor. Last semester, I served as the digital editor, and for four semesters before that, I was a news reporter with the Reveille. On my very first day of school, my freshman year, I picked up a copy of The Daily Reveille, and I read the entire thing cover to cover. I always found it so special that we write for students as students of LSU, and we cover important topics all the time. My favorite story published by the Reveille was my "Piggin' Out: LSU AgCenter sees the birth of 11 piglets," just because not only did I learn about the AgCenter, but I also got to spend the afternoon playing with the piglets and other animals at the AgCenter!
Fun fact: I played piano for 10 years, and I competed in piano festivals for five years. Due to my skills, I have been cursed with typing very, very loud and aggressive.