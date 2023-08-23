Lauren Madden
Matthew Perschall

Why did you join the Reveille? 

To experience something I hadn't before.

What positions have you held at the Reveille?

Opinion columnist

What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?

Meeting people and doing things I probably wouldn't do if I wasn't here.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

My favorite column was about the lesson children teach "grown-ups." I love the column itself, but my favorite part is the cover art... the 5-year-old I babysit made it :).

What do you hope to do after graduation?

We'll probably discover that together.

Where can you be found on social media?

Insta: @l0madd and X (Twitter): @lllomadd

