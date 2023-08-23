Why did you join the Reveille?
To experience something I hadn't before.
What positions have you held at the Reveille?
Opinion columnist
What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
My favorite column was about the lesson children teach "grown-ups." I love the column itself, but my favorite part is the cover art... the 5-year-old I babysit made it :).
What do you hope to do after graduation?
We'll probably discover that together.
Where can you be found on social media?
Insta: @l0madd and X (Twitter): @lllomadd