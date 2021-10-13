What is your major and year?
I am a senior majoring in communication disorders with minors in linguistics and communication studies.
Where are you from?
I am from New Orleans, LA.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
Before being the Multimedia Editor, I was a staff photographer for The Reveille for the Fall 2019 semester.
Why did you join The Reveille? Why multimedia?
I joined The Reveille to expand my photography skills as well as gain experience at a publication. I chose multimedia because I have loved to take photos my whole life, so I felt like that section was the best fit for me!
What is your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
The Reveille has opened so many doors for me and has given me so much experience in the photojournalism field. I have been able to photograph sports, concerts, and so many interesting people and events around the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. It has been so rewarding getting to tell stories of others through my photography as well as meet new people along the way!
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I hope to attend graduate school to become a speech-language pathologist as well as pursue a career in photography.
Where can you be found on social media?
Facebook: @abigailkibler
Twitter: @abigailkibler
Instagram: @abigailkibler
Website: www.abigailkibler.com