Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined the Reveille because I enjoy taking photos and wanted to be able to share them with a wider audience.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
I have been a photographer and multimedia editor.
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
I get to take photos and I like the people.
What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?
I really enjoyed working on my night and day project.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I hope to do something photo-related after graduation.
Where can you be found on social media?
Instagram: mperschall