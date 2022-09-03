Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined the Reveille because I enjoy taking photos and wanted to be able to share them with a wider audience.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

I have been a photographer and multimedia editor.

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

I get to take photos and I like the people.

What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?

I really enjoyed working on my night and day project.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I hope to do something photo-related after graduation.

Where can you be found on social media?

Instagram: mperschall