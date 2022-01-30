Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined The Reveille because I love spreading the news through photography!
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
Multimedia
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is getting to work with our awesome staff!
What do you hope to do after graduation?
After graduation I hope to work for an advertising company that focuses on tourism.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @SavOrgeron
Instagram: @savorgeron