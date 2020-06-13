My name is Anna and I'm a senior majoring in public relations with minors in social work and history. My hometown is Slidell, Louisiana. I am serving as the summer news editor, and I was previously the deputy news for one semester and a news reporter for three semesters. I can't pick a single favorite article, but I really liked the one about the famous albino squirrel who lives around campus, because it's those kinds of stories that make the Reveille so unique.
Fun Fact: I once dove off a 20-foot cliff in Mexico!