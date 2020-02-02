My name is Bailey Chauvin, and I currently serve as The Reveille's news editor. I'm a sophomore from New Orleans majoring in political science and minoring in business administration and leadership development. This is my second semester in this role. Before becoming news editor, I was a news reporter for two semesters.
One of my favorite stories I've written at The Reveille is "LSU graduate student fees among highest in the nation," which I wrote as a second-semester reporter. Spending my spring break meeting with graduate students, many of whom came armed with spreadsheets, graphs and email receipts, and hearing how their students fees had severely impacted their lives was an eye-opening experience. Writing this story reminded me of the power we have as student journalists to bring attention to seldom-discussed issues.
Fun fact: I was chased by an alligator once!