Why did you join The Reveille?

I joined The Reveille because I wanted to be more involved in the LSU community and learn more about journalism beyond what I’ve been learning in my classes.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

News stringer, contributing news reporter, deputy news editor

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite things about working at The Reveille are learning about different campus events, writing stories and working with the staff.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

This story about overcrowded classrooms:

+3 LSU students complain of overcrowded classrooms, lack of COVID mitigation measures As students arrived on LSU’s campus for a fully in-person semester for the first time in over a year, they were greeted with crowded classroom…

What do you hope to do after graduation?

After graduation, I hope to write for a major newspaper or magazine.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: @BellaDardano

Instagram: belladardano