Why did you join the Reveille?
I signed up with the Rev because I love to learn, to reflect and find stories in the noise of everyday life.
What positions have you held at the Reveille?
Before I was news editor, I worked as a news reporter.
What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
In spring 2023, I wrote an article about the Mari Gras Indians' Super Sunday celebration; reporting on their traditions and experiencing Super Sunday was an incredible experience.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I’d like to take some time and travel—not the usual spots, but parts of the world where maps show little and the only way to know them is by putting boots on the ground.
Where can you be found on social media?
My Instagram’s @crossharris and my Twitter’s @thecrossharris.